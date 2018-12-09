Image copyright Getty Images Image example FAAN get mata wit Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) go stop dia services for some Nigeria airports midnight Sunday December 9 sake of igbese wey dem dey owe.

Di services wey dem go remove na fire cover and security coverage. Dat one mean say no plane go fit land witout fire cover.

Tok tok pesin of di agency Henrietta Yakubu tell BBC pidgin say di airports wey e affect na Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2)Lagos, Calabar, Kebbi and Gombe.

She say FAAN na di official security for all di airports for di kontri, if dia officers no dey ground any plane wey land dey land for dia own risk.

"If plane wan land, airport rescue and fire men suppose dey for ground dey wait incase of emergency and our security pipo dey check how tins dey take waka for airport, so if we comot na im be say plane no go fit land".

FAAN say Osubi airport no follow for di airports wey dem mention as some tori pipo bin tok.

"Plenti of dem dey owe us and dem no wan pay ontop one month notice we give dem, odas don pay but dis ones no gree" na so she tok.

Meanwhile some airlines don begin tell dia passengers say dem no fit enta some routes from tomorrow.