Pipo wey dey gbadun motor and bike racing wella no go quick forget di final of BT/Road X 2018 competition.

Na di racing competition wey cari different kain pipo descend di Evbuobanosa race track for Benin - Asaba expressway for e third motor racing competition.

Dis competition na Okao 'Motor' Uduagbon, president for motor sports club for Nigeria, first cari come in 2015.