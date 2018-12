Dis na di BT/Road X motor racing championship for 2018

Na di final of BT/Road X 2018 competition wey cari different kain pipo descend di Evbuobanosa race track for Benin - Asaba expressway for e third motor racing competition.

Benin city don host e third BT/Road X motor racing competition for Nigeria

Dis competition na Okao 'Motor' Uduagbon, president for motor sports club for Nigeria, first cari come in 2015.

For di racers wey fall in from all over Nigeria come di competition, dis na day dem don dey wait since di beginning of di year.

Palestinian-Nigerian Jack 'Airbenda' Afara try wella wen im defend im crown wey Robson Omoseye wan collect for di Road X event. Afara tok say na passion dey cari dem come di track evri year.

Ahmed 'Al Pacino' Mohammed make am hat trick afta im become di first Nigerian to win back to back accolade for di men's 600cc category while Argotio 'Argo' Raak na im gbab di 1000cc crown.

One pesin wey impress di audience na Aisha 'Flygirl' Vatsa wey begin for back of di grid for 9th position but she race wit her heart sotay she finish 3rd overall for di 600cc category.