Why Senator Dariye wey dey prison go continue dey pocket N14million monthly allowance

Image copyright EFCC Image example Tears comot Senator Joshua Dariye eye wen di judge sentence am.

Senator Joushua Dariye, wey dey represent Plateau Central Senatorial District, dey still collect im monthly allowance as Nigeria senator, and na so e go be until court rule odawise.

Different tori pipo bin carri tori on top how Dariye still dey collect im N14million monthly allowance, even though im dey prison sake im steal N1.162 billion, wen im be govnor of Plateau state, BBC Pidgin find out why e be like dis.

Tok tok pesin to di Senate President Yusuf Olaniyonu, say di Senate President no get power to declare any senator position vacant, if court no give order for am to do so.

Im say, before dem fit stop di salary of any Nigeria senator, e get process wey dem suppose follow, and dat process na di Attorney General of di Federation na im go first start am.

Process to stop salary

Di main di main tin wey fit stop di salary of any senator wey dem elect enta office na death.

Anoda one na say, since im position na political position, court go need to decide say as dem don convict am, im no go fit remain senator.

Attorney General go declare make all im allowance dem stop, den write to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), about di court decision, den INEC go declare im position vacant.

Di Attorney General go also write plus add copy of di court order give di Senate Presido to stop di senator salary.

Di Senate President no go fit declare di position vacant unless im attach letter wey attorney general give on top di mata, na only afta all of dis, dem go fit stop di salary of any senator, odawise "dem fit accuse di senate president of witch hunt." Na so Olaniyonu tok.

Joshua Dariye don appeal im sentence and di case still dey Supreme Court and notin fit happun till court give im decision.