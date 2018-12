How to find beta way to take throway dirty, na big headache for Lagos city wey be Nigeria bizness capital.

Di challenge be say most pipo don turn dia gutters to dusbin and dis dey cause flood plus make everiwia look dirty. Make e for no loss, Lagos state goment to dey try as dem hand reach to solve di mata.

Na sake of dis mata Jennifer Uchendu wey be founder of SustyVibes and her team members dey enta different parts of Lagos to clean dia environment on dia own.