Image copyright lukesphoto/Instagram

Atfa Nigeria Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, tok say electricity palava no be goment problem, kontri pipo begin para especially for social media.

Lack of electricity na big challenge for di kontri Nigeria and di goment over di years don try different kain tins to solve di problem. So na who work e be to give kontri pipo light?

Di wahala of electricity for Nigeria get to deal wit three group of pipo, first na di goment, den di operators wey dey generate plus distribute di electricity, and di third one na di naija pipo ghan wey dey use di light for dia houses and business dem, according to Sunday Oduntan, di Executive director of Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors (ANED) tok.

One of di solutions wey di former president Goodluck Jonathan administration come up wit na to bring in private companies to take major control of electricity production and distribution, while federal goment dey completely in charge of di transmission.

For any Nigerian to get light for im house, di following pipo must do collabo to make am work;

Generating companies; Transmitting company and Distributing companies.

Image copyright Getty Images

Generation companies

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants. Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

As e dey today, all of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60 % shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Transmission Company

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.

Transmission Company of Nigeria dey only one and na di only company wey get di right to transport electricity for di kontri. E belong to di federal goment.

Distributing company

Di third important part of di chain na di distribution companies (DisCos), na dem dey carri light go everibodi domot.

Nigeria get eleven DisCos and all of dem dey privatised except one wey, di company wey buy am bin return, dat one dey goment hand now.

Like di GenCos, di DisCos too na only 60% of di companies dey private organisations hand, goment get di remaining 40%. And na goment officials dey be head for all di companies.

Why light no dey

Although di three companies dey work togeda, expert wey tok to BBC News Pidgin say, lack of corporation dey make am difficult for light to reach pipo wey need am.

Dis points na part of di reasons, according to di expert;

•Di price wey dem dey sell electricity to Nigerians dey far less dan di amount wey dem take produce am.

•Some of di goment officals wey suppose monitors production, transmission and distribution, either no too understand wetin dey for di industry, or dem no just wan corporate to make tins work.

• Nigeria neva fit match di amount of electricity wey dem dey produce wit di size of di population. Nigeria na kontri of 120millio pipo, but e dey only produce 5,222 megawatts.

• Old age wan kill di transmission grid. Di transmission grid don reach 62years and dem neva change am. Dis one dey make DisCos lose watts of electricity before e go reach wia e suppose go.

•Distributors no dey do all di tins wey dem suppose to give pipo light.

•Nigerians too like free tins so dem no dey like to pay light bill.

•Nigeria goment sef lack will power to make Nigerians pay for di light wey dem use.

Las las, e say, "na only Nigeria goment fit make decision wey go affect dem wey be goment, di companies and di pipo.