'Feast for Cock' of di Toupouri pipo of Cameroon

Toupouri pipo for Far North Cameroon don celebrate Feast for Cock weh dendi call'am Féo Kagué and plenti pipo di wanda why deh di celebrate dis festival evri year.

Féo Kagué na traditional festival weh Toupouri pipo for Cameroon and some parts for Chad di celebrate evri year.

"For we Toupouri pipo e di mark end for year and and start for anoda year," Temga Jean wey be local explain for BBC News Pidgin.

"Even di pipo weh deh bin get trouble for di year di putam for God e hand with sacrifice for cock," e tok.

"As e dey for tradition we di give part for ancestors, small billi-billi and chicken," de Toupouri man add.

For celebration for Yaounde, na so Toupouri pipo dance kain-kain kontri dance dem laik gourna and waiwa weh na dance for woman dem.

As na dia tradition some woman dem tie towel, wear brasier, bin-bin for dance.