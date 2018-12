Dis woman African Pro-Wrestler na pesin wey dey train wit male "punishers" wit big dream.

Cindi Gold na nineteen year old female wrestler for Johannesburg South Africa wey dey train wit African Punishment Wrestling Association (APWA).

If you tink about professional wrestling, your mingd fit go big events like WWE. But local wrestling joinbodi dey all ova di world.

Gold yan wit BBC how she wan make di sport her career.