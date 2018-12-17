Seun Kuti dey laff im papa band wey just get Grammy nomination

Ogbonge Nigerian musician Seun Kuti just collect Grammy nomination for di Best World Music Album category with him new album wey him tittle Black Times.

Dis nomination na for im and im band Egypt 80, di same band wey him papa Fela bin dey take sing. Seun join di band wey im be just eight years old and today na him dey lead dem.

Dis album wey dem take get di nomination na Seun fourth album and 'Egypt 80' 52nd album.

Seun broda Femi don get four Grammy nominations before and now Seun don get im own too and im dey hope say im go win.