Victor and Mercy Agumadu na broda and sista wey dey make pipo open mouth because of di kain things dem dey do wit dia bodi.

Di pikin dem wey dey live for Igando, Lagos state Nigeria, begin twist bodi like rubber band wen Victor first see im friend dey do am.

Dat wan ginger im sista Mercy to join am, and she too come see say she dey very flexible.

Victor say im wan be contortionist (pesin wey dey twist bodi) wen im grow up, but for Mercy, she get oda plans for her career - she wan be doctor.

Dia papa say im support dem finish, even if na wetin dem wan do as work wen dem big.