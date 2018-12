'No job belong to man alone'

For Nigeria e get some pipo wey still dey think say women no suppose do some kain jobs to make moni.

Hannah Okafor and Susan Asakpa na some of di few women wey don prove dey try prove pipo wrong.

One na woman mechanic, di oda na taxi driver and dia ginger to make am no get part two.

Hannah Okafor be decide to do mechanic work wen she be 18 years old even though her family no like di work.

β€œTo be female mechanic na my greatest blessing. My male customers trust me die and dat na why dem dey happi wen I repair dia motor,” Hannah explain to BBC Pidgin.

Susan Asakpa say afta she graduate as accountant from university, she start to work as manager for hotel.

But afta di salary small, she come decide to run her own business and na taxi business she come choose.

β€œI no get wahala at all because di work di pay wella,” Sussan tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis two women dey encourage oda women to believe say handwork no only belong to men.

And dat wetin men fit do, women sef fit do am.