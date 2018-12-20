'Why I dey sue Nigeria Election Debate Group go court' - Sowore

Presidential candidate for African Action Congress Omoyele Sowore tok say di reason why im party decide to carry Nigeria Election Debate Group - NEDG go court be say dem abuse im constitutional right.

Sowore tell BBC News Pidgin on Thursday say why di thing dey pain am be say di January 2019 debate na opportunity for am to expose di pipo wey hold power and show Nigerians di beta ways to move forward.

“Na di debate suppose be opportunity wey I go expose dis pipo and also tell Nigerians why dem suppose join di movement to free di kontri.”

Sowore and im party dey also vex say NEDG no allow AAC vice presidential candidate Rabiu Rufai to take part for di vice presidential debate wey happun on December 14.

Dem neva set date for di case wey go happen for Federal High Court wey dey Maitama For Abuja.

Story by: Mansur Abubakar