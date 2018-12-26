Image copyright Twitter / HEBobiwine Image example Bobi Wine ontop social media say di venue of im Boxing Day concert don turn to war zone

E no look like say Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine Boxing Day concert for Kampala, Uganda capital, go shele again afta Police enta di venue early mor mor Wednesday begin send fans back.

Wine, di politician wey turn to musician, no waste time to enta social media to blame President Yoweri Museveni for di palava as e concern im concert, and call am "brutal, cold and cowardly despot" wey be strong abuse.

Di police claim say Bobi Wine no get permission from dem to do di concert but di musician say na lie dem dey tok as im don do di necessary paper work - and e show im own proof for social media.

Dis no be di first time wey Police for di kontri don ban Wine concert, wey like today, make many fans to para ontop social media.

Inside one of im many Twitter posts on Wednesday ontop di mata, Wine say One Love beach wey be di concert venue na like "war zone" as e claim say Police don fire tear gas and park armoured tank dia.

The situation at One Love Beach is tense. It has been turned into a war zone. As if the raid last night was not enough, this morning they blocked the roads leading to the Beach and announced that our Boxing Day show is off. [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/oGSeBY3edr — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 26, 2018

I have sent along with this message, copies of the correspondences because one Emilian Kayima, the police spokesperson was on TV this morning saying that we did not comply with the guidelines although he did not specify anything that we did not fulfill pic.twitter.com/Bmsr5xxPI0 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 26, 2018

E be like say Wine don lose hope say rule of law fit change any of wetin im feel na injustice for di kontri.

"I don dey tell una and una fit take your eye see am now, say our solution no go come from di court, from parliament or anywia else. Di solution go come from us," tok di former politician as e also remind im followers say although parliament pass law for dem to stop illegal actions (against am) di week before, [dem] no gree obey.

Many pipo for social media don show dia support for Wine, say e get courage well well.