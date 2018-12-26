Boxing Day: My Boxing Day concert turn to 'war zone' - Bobi Wine
E no look like say Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine Boxing Day concert for Kampala, Uganda capital, go shele again afta Police enta di venue early mor mor Wednesday begin send fans back.
Wine, di politician wey turn to musician, no waste time to enta social media to blame President Yoweri Museveni for di palava as e concern im concert, and call am "brutal, cold and cowardly despot" wey be strong abuse.
Di police claim say Bobi Wine no get permission from dem to do di concert but di musician say na lie dem dey tok as im don do di necessary paper work - and e show im own proof for social media.
Dis no be di first time wey Police for di kontri don ban Wine concert, wey like today, make many fans to para ontop social media.
Inside one of im many Twitter posts on Wednesday ontop di mata, Wine say One Love beach wey be di concert venue na like "war zone" as e claim say Police don fire tear gas and park armoured tank dia.
E be like say Wine don lose hope say rule of law fit change any of wetin im feel na injustice for di kontri.
"I don dey tell una and una fit take your eye see am now, say our solution no go come from di court, from parliament or anywia else. Di solution go come from us," tok di former politician as e also remind im followers say although parliament pass law for dem to stop illegal actions (against am) di week before, [dem] no gree obey.
Many pipo for social media don show dia support for Wine, say e get courage well well.