Police to Dino Melaye - 'If you know say you don commit, come out come confess'
Police on Wednesday tell one Nigerian Senator wey claim say dem wan arrest and inject am to death, say make di lawmaker come out confess if e know say e don commit,
"Di statement wey Senator Dino Melaye give dey defamatory, malicious, mischievous and go fit mislead di public". Nigeria Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood yan give tori pipo for statement on Boxing Day.
Dis one na to reply wetin di senator bin write on Christmas Day say Police Inspector General wan arrest and inject am to death.
Police Inspector General no give any oda to arrest Dino or inject am to death, oga Jimoh tok for statement.
"As a lawmaker, di senator suppose dey law abiding and no suppose to dey tok wetin fit cause kasala for public".
Senator Dino Melaye enta twitter on Tuesday to write say "IG plan to arrest and inject me to death".
Di tweet say dem don remove police commissioner for di state, say make Nigerians watch out.
Plenti pipo jump ontop di tweet dey Dino make e run escape, while odas dey yab am.