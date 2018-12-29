Dino Melaye: Nigeria Police dey wait to arrrest di lawmaker for im house
Nigeria police don commot say dem go tanda for Senator Dino Melaye domot until im show face for dem to arrest am.
Dem dey accuse di senator say im join hand wit im thugs wey carri arms to shoot one police officer.
Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".
Di statement say di senator and im gang shoot Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.
Senator Dino bin raise alarm early dis week say police wan arrest and inject am to death.
Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.
Police begin find Dino to arrest am afta dat one on Friday wia dem block di senator domot for Abuja onto say dem wan arrest am.
Di senator tweet say di security officials beat up im security man and dem block im re