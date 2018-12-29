Image copyright @DINOMELAYE (INSTAGRAM)

Nigeria police don commot say dem go tanda for Senator Dino Melaye domot until im show face for dem to arrest am.

Dem dey accuse di senator say im join hand wit im thugs wey carri arms to shoot one police officer.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood for statement say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".

Dino! if you know say you commit, come confess - Police

Why yawa dey always find Dino Melaye?

See foto of APC first presidential campaign rally for Uyo

Di statement say di senator and im gang shoot Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018.

Senator Dino bin raise alarm early dis week say police wan arrest and inject am to death.

Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.

Skip Twitter post by @dino_melaye There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 25, 2018

Police begin find Dino to arrest am afta dat one on Friday wia dem block di senator domot for Abuja onto say dem wan arrest am.

Di senator tweet say di security officials beat up im security man and dem block im re

Skip Twitter post 2 by @dino_melaye All entrances to my residence in Mississippi have been secured by the police that claim there is no order to arrest me. One truck by centagon school too. Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 28, 2018