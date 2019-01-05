Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis goment afta deh elect e for rule for anoda seven year

President Paul Biya di so-so turn de same pipo up and down for goment e di only change na ministries, BBC Pidgin find out on Saturday morning.

Anoda tin weh pipo notice wit dis goment na say e no appoint any young pesin.

Wen e take oath for rule for anoda seven years e tok say e go mimba youths dem.

E komot tok-tok pesin, Issa Tchiroma Bakary from Communication put former minister for Territorial Administration, Rene Sadi.

Den take Issa Tchiroma go for employment and vocational training.

Den Sport Minister, Bidoung Kwpatt replace Narcisse Moelle Kombi for Culture Ministry and Kombi for sport.

One woman weh e bin bi major for Bangante, Ketcha Courtes don become minister for Town Planning and Urban Development.

Na de decree dis weh e appoint new ministers afta e appointment Prime Minister, head for yi goment.

Some oda ministers no shake for dia post laik Paul Atanga Nji for Territorial Administration.