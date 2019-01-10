Di pipo of Benin kingdom na pipo wey like dia tradition no be small, dis tradition show face even for di way dem take dey pray to dia God.

According to His Holiness, Harrison Imafu Okao di Ohen Osa, dat is di priest of di Holy Aruosa church, before-before, Benin pipo no believe say house dey wey fit contain God but Oba Esigie come make dem believe say dem fit build house wey dem go dey pray and God go answer dem.

"Di way we dey do am dat time, before Oba Esigie form di church, we go open our hand, look up and pray to God wit di mind say God dey up" Na so Imafu-Okao tok.

Image example Holy Aruosa Cathedral

Na for 1517 Oba Esigie (di pikin of Queen Idia) and Portuguese missionary form di Holy Aruosa Church togeda. Dis one make am di oldest church for West Africa according to di worshippers dem.

Holy Aruosa Church

Di church na place wey pipo wey dey go dia believe say, dem dey worship God directly, without praying tru anybody.

Before na on eke market day wey no be Sunday dem dey do dia church service but because e no dey favour pipo wey dey go work, dem come change am to Sunday as dat na di day wey everybody dey free.

"We bin get many branches before but civilisation and di Biafra war bin affect most of our building" Na so Imafu-Okao tok.

Di Oba of Benin, (any oba wen dey throne) naim be head of di church, di oba first son (di pesin wey go take over from di Oba, naim be number two pesin and di Ohen Osa (di priest) naim be numba three pesin for di church and dis positions na dem be di only permanent position for di church.

Ohen Osa di Priest

Pesin no just fit stand up say him wan become Ohen for di church, na so Imafu-Okao tok.

"Di priesthood of Holy Aruosa na God dey pick am, God must touch di person and na di Oba dey approve di priestship" Na so Imafu-Okao tok.

Story: Usifo Omozokpea, Busayo Iruemiobe & Dan Ikpoyi