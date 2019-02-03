Time don almost reach make Nigerians vote for different positions for general elections.
On February 16, di National Assembly and presidential elections go first hold before di state ones on March 2.
- #BBCGovDebate: All di tins wey dis Rivers State govnorship candidates don promise
- BBC Akwa Ibom debate: Wetin we wan see on dat day - Residents
BBC Nigeria wit Media Room Hub, Pulse Nigeria dey organise debate for those wey dey contest House of Representatives seat for Eti Osa constituency for Lagos State.
Those wey go show face na Banky Wellington, Ferdi 'Ladi Adimefe, Tessy Owolabi and Babajide Ibrahim Obanikoro.