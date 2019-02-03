Time don almost reach make Nigerians vote for different positions for general elections.

On February 16, di National Assembly and presidential elections go first hold before di state ones on March 2.

BBC Nigeria wit Media Room Hub, Pulse Nigeria dey organise debate for those wey dey contest House of Representatives seat for Eti Osa constituency for Lagos State.

Those wey go show face na Banky Wellington, Ferdi 'Ladi Adimefe, Tessy Owolabi and Babajide Ibrahim Obanikoro.