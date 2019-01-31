Rivers State pipo say na dis pipo dem wan see for debate

Homepage
Dem no support media player for your device
Rivers State pipo say na dis five pipo dem wan see for govnorship debate
31 January 2019
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria general elections 2019
Nigeria politics
Rivers state
Resemble
Govnorship candidates don arrive for di debate
Beta tori
Video
Video
BBC Governorship Debate for Rivers State go happun live today!
Video
Video
"Our state, Rivers State suppose be small London" - Issac Wonwu #BBCGovDebate
Video
Video
Empowerment and peace na im we want #BBCGovDebate - Residents
Video
Video
"Na revelation from God make me dey run for Govnor" #BBCGovDebate Rivers - Eniye Braide
Video
Video
I no sure say di kain president I want go comot from dis election - Falana
Video
Video
"Anoda life dey wey different from di promise and fail of past goment #BBCGovDebate" - Victor Fingesi
