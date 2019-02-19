Image copyright Fernanda Calfat

Pipo still neva recover from di wounjure dem suffer as Nigeria shift election date comot from 16 to 23 February, 2019.

Daphne (no be her real name), say she bin fix her wedding on March 9, but as govnorship election don shift go dat day, many of di arrangement wey she bin first do don change be dat.

Changes wey she go gatz do now na to first find new hall wia di occasion go happun. She also need to go find new MC, decorator, camera man plus brides mate as all dis pipo don already get tins wey dem plan to do for di new date wey she pick.

Pipo wey she bin invite come di wedding nko? some of dem wey bin plan come, don tell her say dem no go fit make am again for di new date.

Image copyright Ini Image example To arrange for wedding no be easy tin, most times e dey take months to organise plus plan. Dat na why if anytin affect di date, na wahala be dat as plenti tins dey change.

She say date for card don expire but she no get moni to print new one so she go just use am like dat.

Di New date wey Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce for di Presidential and National Assembly elections affect many tins for di kontri including weddings wey many pipo bin don arrange tay tay wit di old date for mind.