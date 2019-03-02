Nigeria election 2019: NBC sama NTA, Channels, odas N500,000 fine for election coverage wey break rule

Image copyright NBC/Twitter

Nigeria Broadcasting Commission don sama 45 stations, including Channels TV and Nigeria Television Authority N500,000 fine ontop accuse say dem no follow di rules wey dem give for di 2019 general election coverage.

NBC wey say dem give all of dem di highest level of sanction say radio stations too break di rule including oda big stations like AIT and TVC.

Director General of di Commission, Is'haq Modibbo Kawu say dem give dem sanction di stations dem wey allow politicians use abusive word or tok wey fit cause fight during dia campaign rally.

Di NBC oga tok say di commission don set up national team to monitor stations 24/7 as di kontri dey prepare for di govnorship election.

Kawu draw ear give dem say, any station wey dem catch dey broadcast hate speech or tok wey fit cause kasala for di kontri, dem go close am down.