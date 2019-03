Image copyright AFP

Presidential candidate of Nigeria main opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, don set up team of lawyers to challenge February 23 general elections results.

Inside statement wey im tok tok pesin sign Saturday night, Atiku say, im don give im legal team "responsibility to make sure say dem collect dia stolen mandate."

According to Atiku, liver no fail am at all becos im get confidence for di kontri judicial system say dem no go surrender to "threat of immoral power."

Na Dr. Livy Uzoukwu SAN, go head di team and Atiku say him dey confident wit di pipo wey go judge di mata and e sure say dem go deliver di right judgement.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria Certificates of Return given to the winners of the 2019 Presidential Election and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, by the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu today in Abuja.#NigeriaDecides2019results pic.twitter.com/mxw1U0kuK2 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 27, 2019

Di Nigeria Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), bin declare president Muhammadu Buhari winner of di 2019 presidential election on Wednesday 27.

But, on Thursday 28 February, oga Atiku reject di results on top accuse say malpractice plenti for di election.