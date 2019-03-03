Meet di first African Born, Nigerian Champion for UFC history

Image copyright Getty Images

Kamaru Usman wey dem dey call di Nigerian Nightmare don make history for di Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Di welterweight fighter beat American fighter Tyron Woodley to become di first African born champion for di history of di competition.

Di win also make am di first Nigerian to carry di ogbonge welterweight title.

He do well pass di defending champion as di judges give am better score - 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45.

Pipo don already start to dey drop congratulations for am on top social media.

Usman go defend him title against Colby Covington even though dem neva set venue or date.

Meanwhile Woodley tok say e commend di way Usman fight and say he wan make UFC grant am rematch. This na d first loss since he start to dey play.

Nigerian born Karamu Usman don get 15 wins and 1 loss.