Image copyright Hussaini Abdul Image example Police parade some suspected bandits wey dem arrest inside Zamfara for January

Pipo wey dey stay inside Zamfara state for north west Nigeria tell BBC News Pidgin on Monday say no be small killings and kidnappings happun di last four days for Kwari town, Shinkafi, Local Goment Area.

"All those tins wey una dey hear na just opposition pipo wey dey try discredit our goment." Ibrahim Dosara wey be tok tok pesin to Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari tell BBC.

For di past four days pipo of Kwari dey do 'Save Our Soul' calls to BBC say since Thursday attacks wey residents say 31 pipo die, anoda one happun Saturday and Sunday wey many odas die and dem kidnap some.

Image copyright Yari/Facebook Image example Govnor Abdulaziz Yari dey go visot di town wey dey kill-kill pipo

Dosara say wetin Kwari pipo dey tok say no security operatives visit dia area since Thursday no be true and say di govnor go visit di area on Monday.

"As I dey tok to you na govnor we dey wait for and our schedule na to visit Kwari today to assess wetin happun. And afta di first attack na im govnor give directives say make security pipo go di area, so na some pipo wey just wan give us bad name."

Image copyright Hussaini Abdul Image example Some Zamfara refugees wey dey leave dia village

Attahiru Sani wey be one of di pipo wey call BBC on Sunday, yan say dem bury anoda 25 pipo on Sunday afta gunmen attack di area.

"Goment and security pipo don abandon us since Thursday wey di first one happun and after that two different attacks don happen wey leave over 35 pipo dead and 50 kidnapped. Abeg make una help us." E tok.

Dis kain tin bin happun for dis state around di same tin for 2018.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on 16 February 2018 send di Minister of Defence to Zamfara state to tell am quick-quick wetin happun for Birane village, wia pipon bin die for attack inside Zurmi Local Government Area, dat time.