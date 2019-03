"I know say di men no dey allow me see road at all", na wetin Victoria Nyeche wey be di last woman standing for inside 32 member parliament for Rivers State House of Assembly, south-southern Nigeria wia di remaining 31 members na men.

Her story na survival from intimation from men wey suppose be equals wit her.

She believe say di 2019 International women's Day topic wey be 'Balance and Better' suppose begin from pipo domot on top how dem dey treat girl pikins as equals.

