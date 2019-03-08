Hero in Heels: Celebrating women through all di kain hustle dem dey do

Winner, Warrior, Woman.

Na dis kain words pipo dey use tok about women for today mata.

Di world fit dey celebrate International Women Day, but e dey very important say men rememba say witout di women wey dey epp dem, tins go hard.

For days wey di world dey chook eye for women mata, e dey easy to just tell dem “na una try pass” and dat one dey very true.

If women no make plenti sacrifices from dia career to dia family, di world no go dey wey e dey.

Hero in Heels na correct twale to young girls and women for di world and advice for men say di pipo wey get di power to change di world na women.

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu, Abdulmalik Fahd and Helen Oyibo