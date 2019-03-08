"Na animal dey beat una no be man"

Movie Director Ifeoma Fafunwa host her play wey she title “Hear Word Naija” to encourage women to stand up to dia right for Africa, as di world dey celebrate international womens day on Friday.

She tok say “women no suppose to dey bring dem sef low again, women fit achieve anything wey men fit achieve”.

Na for National Art Theatre for Lagos she host di play under her pet project iOpenEye.

Di play show plenti palava wey women dey suffer.