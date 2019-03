Opalaeke Nwando wey be second officer pilot wey believe say "to fly plane just be like to drive car".

She be di co pilot wey fly Air Peace plane wey e come Asaba.

She say she start to dey fly for 2016 and she no get any fears at all.

As we dey celebrate international women's day, she tell BBC News Pidgin say she no know why pipo dey surprise if dem see her for plane as co pilot.