Algeria Presido Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Monday postpone di 18 April presidential elections and im say im no dey contest di election to become president for di fifth term again.

President Bouteflika decision to contest fifth term bin cause serious I-no-go-gree waka for di kontri for some weeks now.

Im don rule Algeria for 20 years now but pipo no too dey see am for public since im bin get stroke for 2013.