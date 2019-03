Image copyright Getty Images

Di European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) wey bin monitor di Nigeria 2019 Governorship election don report say dem notice some kain palava inside di election.

Some of di issues wey di EU bodi raise for di election na too much hide-hide, current goments wey dey do anyhow and security wahala.

Maria Arena wey be di EU Chief Observer also condemn di way military and security agents bin no gree citizen and EU observers enta collation centres especially for Rivers.

EU say all dis wahala wey happen for di election show say time don reach make Nigeria siddon yan how to change tins inside di electoral process.