Temilayo Abodunrin na nine-year-old Nigerian girl wey dey perform wonders wit di saxophone.

Her music journey start wen she begin play di keyboard at age four but wen she reach six years, she find out say na Saxophone be di music instrument wey she love pass.

"Pipo say I dey heal dem wen I play saxophone", she tell BBC Pidgin.

She don perform wit artistes like Johnny Drille, collect accolade from music producer, Don Jazzy and entertain pipo for Tedx stage inside Nigeria.

Temilayo don alredi know wetin she wan do wit her life wen she grow up and dat na to become world star Saxophonist.

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu and Ogechi Obidiebube