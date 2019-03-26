'Police wan hide my husband murder case'

Producer: Dooshima Abu

Adah Jumbo still dey heartbroken days afta her husband die for police hand for Nyanya, wey be one town inside Abuja.

She no fit hold back her tears as she narrate di painful memory of how everi everi take happun give BBC pidgin.

“I tell dem make dem cari am go hospital but dem refuse to hear me”

“If say dem cari my husband go hospital quick may be e for no die”

Now my world don collapse I wish say na me die make im live take care of di pikin dem.

36 - year old Ada, say her husband Ogar Jumbo wey be Civil Defence officer bin dey cari her and di pikin dem dey go school wen he enta traffic gbege wit traffic warden.

She say before you go say jack, na so dem come di beat di husband wit dia stick come drag am for ground go police station.

And dat even wen dem beat am, my husband fall for ground, di DPO of di Nyanya police station, come di say e dey pretend and dat make dem give am needle make e chook am.

Di Nigerian Police force say dem go chook eye for di mata well well and ensure say dem find out wetin really kill Ogar Jumbo.

Di force tok tok pesin, Frank Mba for statement say make di family no fear as police no go sweep di mata under carpet.

E also ask di family and NSCDC say make dem bring dia own independent doctor to also see how di autopsy go take waka.

Even for death tears dey my broda eye

Ogar younger sister, stephanie say she still dey shock say di broda die dis brutal way.

She say wen she see tears for her broda eye for di car wey dem put am, she think say he go wake up.

She say e really pain her say di broda die painful death for di hand of police and dem still dey lie on top di mata.

“ My broda no slum for Nyanya Police station na beat dem beat am die”

Also NSCDC, don ask di family make dem take heart as dem go make sure say all those wey get hand for di mata face di law.

I neva fit sleep since my in law die - Baba Shaibu

Ogar father-in-law say im life don dabaru as na im son-in-law dey take care of am since 2016.

E say im neva fit sleep sake of im death and e no know how e no know wetin to do to take care of di family wey e leave behind.

Members of di New Heaven community for Nyanya Abuja, wey Ogar di live don do-I-no-go-gree on top di mata.

Dem say for dat community, na im dey epp chook eye for dia security problem and dat one don epp reduce di way thief di come di area.

Okpoh Emmanuel wey be oga for di community say everybody dey miss am because of im good work.

Di Nigeria minister of Agriculture bin visit di family and say e dey wrong for police to beat pesin die sake of traffic offence.

“ E dey shocking and I think say dem must train our men for uniform”

‘Wen u beat pesin in front of im wife and pikin dem to death and u begin to try to cover am up e dey really disturbing”

‘Which kain future di pikin dem go get” im explain

Meanwhile Doctors for Maitama hospital for Abuja go cari out autopsy on top di body of di slain NSCDC staff

And di family say dem don get dia independent pathologist to join chook eye for di mata.