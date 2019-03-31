Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Director Geneeral of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Suleiman Kazaure don pour cold water for tok say goment go increase corps members allowee.

Instead, im response to di mata na say Federal goment go determine corps members allowance wen di 30,000 naira new minimum wage begin.

Oga Kazaure comments dey come afta President Muhammadu Buhari aide on social media post for twitter say federal goment dey set to increase Corps members allowance.

E no waste time before tori pipo come begin report say di NYSC DG don approve new allowee for corpers.

Nigeria senate bin pass di new minimum wage bill on Tuesday 19 March afta dem receive report from di committee wey dey in charge of di national minimum wage mata.

Even though say di presidency don confam say di bill don reach im domot, President Buhari neva sign di bill into law.

Nigeria Labour congress want President Buhari goment to begin pay di new minimum wage from May, 2019 to mark Worker's Day.