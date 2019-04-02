#ENDSARS: Police release name, foto of suspects wey kill Kolade
Nigeria police don release di names plus foto of dia men wey dem dey suspect to be di killers of Kolade Johnson for mangoro bus stop Lagos.
Afta plenty pressure from kontri pipo, di police finally bow on Tuesday afternoon as dem release di names and foto of two suspect wey be members of dia Anti Cultism unit, Inspector Olalekan Ogunyemi and Sergeant Godwin Orji.
Inside Twitter police say, dem don arrest di men and dem go make dem face "internal disciplinary procedure."
Meanwhile, di commissioner of police Zuhairu Muazu lead oda top police officers do condolence visit to Johnson family. Im promise dem say dem must to get justice.
Nigeria police on Monday evening finally announce say dem arrest di members of di Anti Cultism unit of Nigeria police force wey kee one Kolade Johnson for Mangoro bus stop, Lagos run on Sunday.
Inside statement wey Lagos state police command release, say na "eyewitness helep dem sabi di team wey run immediately " dem shoot Kolade.
"Members of di team wey dem suspect say dem get hand for di shootingdon dey under arrest and now dem dey police custody dey do interrogation." According to di Public Relations Officer DSP Bala Elkana.
Meanwhile, di Lagos state commissioner of police Zubairu Muazu say make lagosians cool temper, say Kolade go get justice.