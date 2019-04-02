Image copyright YASSER AL-ZAYYAT Image example Death penalty still dey for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and oda Middle East kontris

President Muhammadu Buhari office say di Nigerian woman wey Saudi Arabia goment hang sake of drug trafficking na tragedy and e dey pathetic.

Di kontri interior ministry say di Nigeria woman dey among for oda pipo wey di goment kee on Monday. Di odas na from Pakistan and Yemen.

Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria Presido for Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Elewa, say goment dey very sad becos most of di traffickers na victims of drug pushers wey dey collabo wit some airline workers.

She say, "we bin get cases wia true true dem no commit di offence. We don beg Saudi authorities make dem make di trial free, open and to make sure say dem do justice."

As e dey na, she say dem bin get 20 of dem wey Saudi goment arrest and dis woman na di number 8 wey dem don kill. Wey dey hope say maybe we go fit save dem.

Inside 2019 alone Saudi Arabia don hang 53 pipo to death on top dis kain offence.