Image copyright ERIC PIERMONT Image example Dangote moni na mostly from im cement business

Richest man for Africa Aliko Dangote say im enta bank go withdraw 10 million dollars to use im eye see as e bi and to convince imsef say im dey rich.

E tok dis one for Abidjan, Ivory Coast for one program wit im fellow billionaire Mo Ibrahim.

E say at a time im notice say im get over 12 billion, but im dey doubt imsef say all dat one na just numbers.

"As I carri di moni reach my house, I open am look am well well, na dat time I come believe say I dey rich".

Afta e don look di moni finish, e say e carri am go back to di bank to put am back.

Wen Mo Ibrahim ask am how much e carri for im pocket during di interview, Dangote empty im pocket say im no carri any moni, Mo come reply say "dat one na moni for una, we no dey carri moni".

Dangote first make moni by trading in sugar, but e later hit better moni wen im begin manufacture cement, flour, pasta and juice.

Di billionaire dey worth over 10 billion dollars wey put am ontop oda billionaires for Africa.