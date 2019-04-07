Image copyright Getty Images

Elephant match one man wey dey dem suspect to be illegal animal hunter. Afta im match am finish, some lions come gada chop am for inside Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Im fellow illegal hunters tell im family say na elephant kill am for Tuesday and im pipo tell di park ranger.

Pipo go search for di body but dem find human skull and trousers for Thursday.

Di manager of di park tok say wetin happun touch am and make dem sorry. Im add say to enter di park and to dey waka for Kruger National Park illegally no dey smart as e dey very dangerous and di mata dey prove am.

Kruger National Park get problem with illegal hunting of animals and dis na because huge demand dey for rhino horn for Asian kontris.

On Saturday, authorities for Hong Kong airport seize one of di biggest collection of rhino horn for di past 5 years wey worth $2.1m (£1.6m).