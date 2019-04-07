Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zamfara state get gold and oda minerals

Federal goment of Nigeria don order suspension of mining activities for Zamfara State.

Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad tok am for Twitter.

Dis one dey come after di news of di latest killings for di state by bandits and na part of di plans of di goment to torchlight wetin dey happen for di state.

Inspector General of the Police, Mohammed Adamu tok tell tori pipo say 'Operation Puff-Adder' go take over di site and say foreigners wey dey di mining site gats comot immediately.

'Operation Puff na collabo with di Nigeria Armed Forces plus Department of State Security to free di kontri and prevent kidnapping especially Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Niger and Zamfara state.