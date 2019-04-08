Female barber wey dey turn men head for Lagos

Wen she start to dey barb hair afta she finish secondary school to gada small moni, Gift David for no believe say she go still dey do barbing till today.

"Instead of me to dey go house, I dey like go siddon for barber shop, na so I take pick interest," she tok.

For society wia some men believe say na taboo for woman to touch dia head, Gift tell BBC Pidgin how barbing dey go for her hand, and how she take get men to trust her, to fit show dem wetin she fit carri clipper do.

She say na she be di "baddest barber" for Lagos Nigeria, and say she get di skills to back am up.

Producers: Hans Fanfon and Gift Ufoma