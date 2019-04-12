Image copyright Pacific Press

Di news and video of how Pope Francis kiss di feet of South Sudan rivals leaders during one two-day spiritual retreat for Vatican, don warm di heart of pipo all ova di world.

Di 82-year-old pope, wey dey suffers from chronic leg pain, kneel down and kiss President Salva Kiir for leg and dat of im rival, Riek Machar wey be former rebel leader.

Di pope dey usually hold ritual washing of di feet wit prisoners on Holy Thursday, but e neva performed dis kain show of deference give political leaders.

Oda Times wey Pope don try make Peace dey for kontries wey quarrel dey

Pope hosts Israeli and Palestinian leaders

For June 2014, Pope Francis welcome Israeli President Shimon Peres and dat of Palestinian, Mahmoud Abbas for joint prayer session for Vatican.

Di two of dem come togeda to pray for peace to dey between di two kontries and also for inside Middle East.

Pope tier rubber peace deal for Central African Republic

For November 2015, Pope Francis land for Bangui, Central African Republic on Sunday morning and tier rubber im plan to end kasala between Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian militias (anti-balaka) wey don kill more than 6,000 pipo in two years.

Pope met wit Colombia leaders wey no agree wit each oda

For December 2016, Pope Francis meet wit Juan Manuel Santos wey be president of Colombia dat time and former president Alvaro Uribe for Vatican.

Di two leading figures for di kontri wey dey opposite sides on top di peace agreement wey end di kontri long civil war, tok dia mind during di meeting.

Colombia peace neva done but e be like say small progress dey, Di one for Central African Republic still get k-leg, Isreal and Palestine still dey do bojuboju.

Now pipo dey hope say dis one wey di pope kneel down kiss di feet of di South Sudan rivals leaders go bring end to di fight just afta dem get freedom from Sudan on 9 July 2011.

Pope kiss feet

Dis action wey di pope taketo make sure say peace dey for South Sudan, don bring different reactions on op social media.