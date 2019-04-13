‘I wan cook for Presido and Tiwa Savage’ - Samantha Soje

Samantha get big ambition and she dey carry her skills from the kitchen to di less privileged.

Meet Samantha.

Instead make she dey follow wetin most of her mates to follow play like normal 10 years old, she dey cook.

She dey see di kitchen as place wia she dey always do plenti experiments and she call her favourite pancake recipe 'sammysspecial'.

On her nine year old birthday, she carry pancakes and donuts give one kidprenuer African program and since then she don dey record and post cooking tutorials videos for her IG page.

Samantha don kickstart her project wey she call #feedthenigerianchildren and she plan to visit plenti orphanage home and IDP camps to teach di children how to make pancakes and donuts.

Producer: Sarah Tiamiyu