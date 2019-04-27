"I wan break high jump record for Para-sports"

Amon Abraham Okechukwu na special athlete wey believe say im fit become di best high jumper for di world.

Di 19 year old wey dem born without two complete leg dey use one leg jump.

Abraham tell BBC Pidgin say im main target na to break di current high jump record for Para-sports.

An tins don begin set for Abraham wey dey do sports full time now, for di first South East Para-Athletics championship wey happun for Enugu state south east of Nigeria for April, e win two gold medals.