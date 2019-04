"Nigerian senators dey live for stone age" - Ben Bruce

When senator Ben Bruce wey di represent Bayelsa East Senatorial District recently presented di bill wey go allow Nigerians to use electric cars plus phase out petrol cars for di year 2035, many of im colleagues for Senate say mba.

According to oga Bruce di bill go epp Nigeria get clean energy policy, ginger di use of modern technology and reduce air pollution.

But lawmakers say need no dey for di kontri to dey do dat kain legislation sake of say Nigeria dey produce oil and e no suppose champion dat kain bill.

Even kontri pipo sef don chook mouth on top di mata for social media.

Di only reason why Nigeria neva ready for electric car

While some say na good idea, odas believe say no be di kontri priority for now.

Out of di one billion cars wey dey dis world, only two million now be electric cars and scientist say di number of electric cars go soon grow.

But Oga Bruce believe say dis new technology go epp di kontri to stop to waste moni on top fuel subsidy.

Story: Dooshima Abu & Barbra Okafor