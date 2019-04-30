Wetin dey cause plenti men to dey kill demself for Kenya?

For Kenya, di rate of suicide don double since di last 10 years and e be like say na men dey kill demself pass.

BBC Africa Eye chook eye for inside di mata to take investigate wetin dey cause pipo to wan kill demself.

If you dey feel depressed, pipo dey wey go fit help you.

Lagos suicide hotlines: 08058820777 and 09030000741.

LUTH Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN): 09080217555, 09034400009, 08111909909 and 07013811143.

Nigeria Suicide Prevention Initiative - Hotline +234 806 210 6493

For Ghana, you fit go Samaritans.org: 233 244 846 701.