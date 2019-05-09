How much pad go cost you before menopause

Producer: Dooshima Abu

Most women around di age of 13 don dey see dia menses and one of di hygienic ways wey dem dey take care of demselves, na to use sanitary pads.

But as Nigeria economy dey go down, even di price of pad sef don go up for market.

Di cheapest pad cost from 150 to 250 naira (wey be less than one dollar) and di average ones cost 350 to 400 naira (wey be around one dollar).

For some wey get moni, dem di even use expensive ones dey cost around 1,000 naira or more.

Image example Student of Government Special School for di Deaf dey happy as dem receive free pad

How much your pad dey cost you for your life time

On di average, everi woman period di last from three to seven days.

From 13 years when di woman start to see her period, she go kontinu until she reach age 51.

Dis one means say di woman go see her period for nearly 38 years of her life.

Dis one mean say women dey see dia period for 456 times over di period of 38 years.

And as e be, one pad no dey do plenti women dem therefore, dem gatz use two packs of pads.

MENSTRUAL CALCULATION

Formula: Cost of pad * 12 months*38-years menstrual cycle.

Depending on di type of pad wey you dey use, dis na how much e go cost you for Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana.

SANITARY PAD FOR NIGERIA

Cheap ones: 250* 2= 500* 12 =6000* 38=228,000 Naira

Middle ones: 400* 2= 800* 12= 9600*38=364,800 Naira

Expensive ones: 1000*2=2000*12=24000*38=912,00 Naira

SANITARY PAD FOR CAMEROON

Cheap ones: 600frs*2=1,200frs* 12=14,400frs* 38=547,200frs

Middle ones: 900frs 2=1,800frs, 12=21,600frs* 38=820,800frs

Expensive: 2000frs, 2=4000frs, 12=48,000frs, 38=1,824,000frs

SANITARY PAD FOR GHANA

Cheap ones: 3 Ghc *2=6Ghc* 12=72Ghc*38=2,736Ghc

Middle ones: 5Ghc*2=10Ghc*12=120Ghc*38=4,560Ghc

Di Standard we use to calculate

Imagine di highest price for pad be 400 and e remain like dat without any inflation

Di average number of pad used na 2 for one month.

Di average year na from 13-51 years =38 years

Average period time-3 to 7 days

HOW HIGH COST OF PAD DI AFFECT POOR HOUSEHOLDS

Hannatu Musa( no be her real name) na student of one of the special school for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

She don di see her monthly period for five years now and she neva eva use sanitary pad.

No be say she no like am, na because her mama no get moni to buy her one.

"My mama come cut pieces of cloth give me and teach me how to use am and anytime I see oda girls, I wish say i fit use pad like dem."

Most women believe say di moni wey dem di spend during dia monthly period di affect dem even pass di pain of dia menstrual cramps.