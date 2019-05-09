Port Harcourt based Comedian Newman Chinda don explain why im do naked online to protest for Govnor Nyesom Wike.

Chinda AKA Newmanny AKA 'That Chiba Boy' do online naked protest on Wednesday to take shake table to draw eye to di condition of some artistes and entertain amber pipo for di oil rich Rivers State wey dey southern Nigeria.

Newmanny sidon with BBC Pidgin say wetin ginger am to do di naked online protest.

E say na say many young entertainers wey dey Rivers state now dey find tins difficult and so many of dey dey turn to crime so dis protest go draw di attention of di state goment to make a conducive environment wey go push entertainment industry forward for di state.

Di naked protest cause plenti attention online on Wednesday reaction for Pitakwa.

Although Rivers State goment neva respond to di mata wen BBC News Pidgin contact dem, di state goment under Govnor Nyesom Wike don build Port Harcourt Pleasure Park with many shows wey don showcase local artistes and and build di ogbonge Rex Lawson Cultural Centre to take support creative pipo make e grow.

For di recent National Festival of Arts and Culture NAFEST wey di State host for 2018, plenti Ogbonge artistes and cultural troupes from around di kontri come and dem get cultural village wey artistes from Rivers State perform all through di week wey NAFEST hold.

But one social advocate for Port Harcourt, Eugene Abels say wetin fit solve all dis na for goment to invest and make policy wey go allow and guide organisations and pipo wey get interest to support di creative industry because dat Na something wey only di goment fit do.

According to Abels, from history, Rivers State na one of state wey don play front role to promote entertainment and creative industry for Nigeria as diem bin get cultural village to play "Odum" during FESTAC '77 and oda goment bin don put tins for ground to take celebraste di plenti festivals wey boku for di state especially for end of year as pipo dey travel from Okrika to watch 'Ogbo' masquerade to Bonny or Opobo to go watch "Nwatam" or go Oki so wen goment bring Rivifest or Carniriv and di film festival many pipo buy into di idea but fat one no dey now

"Now di world don change , di world no dey tail about formal employment, dem don dey tok about creative economy, knowledge economy na di way to go.

See Yibo Koko Seki dance. Di full cast for dat dance drama na over 120 pipo you neva tok about di technical pipo and odas wey go work so you see say e dey employ plenti plenti pipo.

So if di goment fit invest to dat side provide di enabling environment by way of policy, e go give plenti pipo opportunities."