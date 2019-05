Image copyright Daily Graphic Image example Charles Kormi Kudzodzi wey cari walking stick na di 80 year old leader of Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF)

First na 'Biafrans' inside Nigeria south east region wey start to dey ginger for separate kontri out of Naija.

Den 'The Ambazonians' inside dis English-speaking regions of Cameroon begin demand for freedom.

Now Police for Ghana say dey investigate some 81 membeers of Homeland Study Group Foundation dem bin arrest ontop accuse say dem dey support di declaration of one area for eastern region of Ghana to breakaway as independent kontri.

Wetin you suppose know about Homeland Study Group Foundation

Di group don dey campaign for more than 10 years for di Volta region and parts of northern Ghana to break away to form a new kontri which demma call Western Togoland.

Di region no fall within di former Gold Coast borders which now be part of modern-day Ghana and dat time dem sabi am as Trans Volta Togoland territory. But for 1956 di pipo of dat territory vote to unite wit di newly independent Ghana.

Di group claims say di Western Togoland no follow inside di law wey establish di den Gold Coast by Queen Elizabeth.

For 2017, one court inside Ghana rule say make de group go clear dem status from de United Nations on top dia demands.

Image example Di separatists group bin boast sey demma plan to declare freedom on May 9, 2019. But who sai?

De Homeland Study Group Foundation say dem want Western Togoland, which currently be Volta Region become independent state separate from Ghana sake of before-before na dem be independent state wey dem take dem join Ghana during after de 1956 plebiscite.

Per dema demands, Volta Region, parts of Northern Region, North East den Upper East Regions go become part of Western Togoland state.

De group sey one of de main reasons why dem wan separate from Ghana be sake of economic den social underdevelopment.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Wetin dem know wey bi Biafra?'

National executive for de Homeland Study Group Foundation, Emmanuel Agbavor talk BBC say "dem suppress we too much… development be wana motive. If your tour de whole of Western Togoland up to Bawku, you go look like rat."