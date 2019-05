Sagbokodji na island for Apapa Lagos State, south west Nigeria. Pipo for dis community neva see goment light before upon say dia area no far from town.Di village dey ten minutes away from di CMS area for centre of Lagos and na only boat pesin fit use go dia as no bridge lead to di community. Dem no get drinking water, no single tared road dey dia and dia health center no get doctor and drugs.

Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu, Andrew Gift and Joshua Akinyemi.