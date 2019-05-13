Zainab Aliyu just dey shout "I thank God I thank God" afta she land Kano

Di Nigerian woman wey Saudi Arabia release from dia prison Zainab Aliyu don land her hometown of Kano, northwest Nigeria.

Di 22 year old just dey cry tears of joy afta she see her family and just dey shout "I thank God."

"Di only thing wey I fit tok be say, I thank God I thank God I thank God."

Plane wey carri Zainab from Jeddah Saudi Arabia land Aminu Kano airport around 10am on Monday and na Nigerian Consul General for Jeddah Garba Satomi Grema na im escort di university student come home.

Zainab family and well wishers wey don dey airport for long happy wella as dem see her afta four months wey she spend for Saudi jail.

Na on December 28th Saudi officials arrest Zainab wey follow her mama and sister go do lesser hajj for di Arabian kontri onto say dem see drugs inside her bag.

Her papa Alhaji Habib Aliyu wey speak to BBC yan say Zainab dey very emotional for now and e go take time before she calm down to her normal self.

"She just dey cry since she land and she no fit tok anything since but afta some time im sure she go normal. We thank God for dis opportunity and I thank una for di support."