Toma Unu na ogbonge painter wey dey use her legs paint. For over 30 years now, she dey live wit Cerebral Palsy dem born her wit.

As she no fit use her hands, na so she come learn how to use her legs do plenti tins. She fit use her leg take eat, press her phone and even use am paint.

Toma say na God be di number one artist and painting don epp her to express herself as she dey get her inspiration from nature.

